Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.40

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.37. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 42,464 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Denison Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.40.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.