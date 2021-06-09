DerivaDAO Market Capitalization Hits $69.44 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $69.44 million and approximately $87,499.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $2.66 or 0.00007289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00062462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.00233606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00211228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $467.39 or 0.01280366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,353.40 or 0.99586365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

