Derwent London (LON:DLN) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,592.00

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,592 ($46.93) and last traded at GBX 3,565 ($46.58), with a volume of 225140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,546 ($46.33).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Derwent London presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,602.67 ($47.07).

Get Derwent London alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,396.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a GBX 52.45 ($0.69) dividend. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.06%.

In other news, insider John David Burns sold 7,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,303 ($43.15), for a total value of £235,735.11 ($307,989.43). Also, insider Mark Breuer acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,312 ($43.27) per share, for a total transaction of £132,480 ($173,085.97).

About Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.