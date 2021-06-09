Dev Protocol Price Tops $4.90 on Major Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $337,035.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.90 or 0.00013431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009027 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.95 or 0.00586089 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

