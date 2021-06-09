Devon Energy (DVN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN):

6/3/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

5/19/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Devon Energy has completed an all-stock merger deal with WPX Energy, which further strengthen its operations in the Delaware Basin. Devon targets strong oil production in 2021 and anticipates solid contribution from the Delaware Basin. Its cost-saving initiatives will boost margins. Devon’s divestiture of Canadian and Barnett Shale gas assets will allow it to focus on its holdings in four high-quality oil-rich U.S. basins, and boost production from its domestic holdings. It has ample liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations. In the past six months, Devon’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company operates in a competitive industry, wherein a few operators are in a secure position due to stronger financial capabilities. Limited control over some of its properties and regulations is a headwind.”

5/17/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Zacks Investment Research to $31.50.

5/5/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

4/28/2021 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,744,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,921,020. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 42.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

