DFI.Money (YFII) Achieves Market Capitalization of $67.37 Million

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $67.37 million and $34.73 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFI.Money coin can now be purchased for $1,745.46 or 0.04692257 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00067881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00025506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.19 or 0.00901092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,304.57 or 0.08883576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00048945 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

YFII is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

