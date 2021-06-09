Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.46. Digimarc shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 102,849 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 176.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 66,256 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 240,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Digimarc during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digimarc Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

