Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $195.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $458,932.64 and approximately $195.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.20 or 0.00734305 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002918 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

