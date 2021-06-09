DigitalBits (XDB) Price Hits $0.0383 on Major Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $29.56 million and $505,172.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.47 or 0.00475521 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003857 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00019526 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $463.51 or 0.01248949 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,911,271 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

