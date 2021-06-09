Digiwage Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $57,704.86 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000570 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.