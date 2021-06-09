Dimecoin (DIME) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $4,168.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 42.2% against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00023338 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003074 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.42 or 0.00178957 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 100.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

