Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Appian were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Appian by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,622,000 after acquiring an additional 242,039 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

In other news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $111.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.44. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.64 and a beta of 1.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

