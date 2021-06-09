Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,927,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,334,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FNV opened at $151.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.92. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Franco-Nevada to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

