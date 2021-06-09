Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 228.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Veracyte worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Veracyte by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Veracyte by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCYT opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other Veracyte news, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

