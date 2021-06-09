Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.92% of Spero Therapeutics worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPRO stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $462.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.54. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

