Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.39% of ACM Research worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.21 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.33.

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $4,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,968,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,857,561. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.