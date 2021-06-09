Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.54 Million Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.43% of i3 Verticals worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,106,000 after purchasing an additional 757,319 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth about $15,062,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,333,000 after buying an additional 311,431 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,731,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 281.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 103,103 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on IIIV shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.