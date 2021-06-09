Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 77,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.40% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 46,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $150.69 million, a P/E ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

