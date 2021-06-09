Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 618.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 256,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Tenaris worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 1,792.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

TS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Tenaris stock opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.95 and a beta of 1.86. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

