Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.84 Million Stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,183 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRSN. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.46. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $65,262.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $143,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,407 shares of company stock worth $266,654 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.