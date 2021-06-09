Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.87 Million Position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.33% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 189,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 46,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of USAP opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.58. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.89 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 14.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

