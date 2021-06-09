Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.89 Million Position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,067 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Westpac Banking by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 72,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WBK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:WBK opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Westpac Banking Co. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.4497 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.65%.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

