Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.92% of Acme United worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acme United in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acme United during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acme United during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $95,871.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,162,381.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $299,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,877.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,902 over the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACU stock opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Acme United Co. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.26.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

