Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.59% of Value Line worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Value Line by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Value Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VALU opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $315.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Value Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.61.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 46.98% and a return on equity of 32.63%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd.

Value Line Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.