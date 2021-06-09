Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 428.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Natera worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

NTRA stock opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.06.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $1,785,568.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $246,253.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,985,275.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,219 shares of company stock worth $26,554,630. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

