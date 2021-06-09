Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 1,159.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of HUYA worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,559,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HUYA by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,095,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,368,000 after buying an additional 13,903,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUYA. TheStreet downgraded shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HUYA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

NYSE HUYA opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.76. HUYA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

