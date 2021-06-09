Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.40 Million Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.84% of American Superconductor worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in American Superconductor by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $123,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. American Superconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.15.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.