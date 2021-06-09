Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.72 Million Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Quaker Chemical worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KWR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at $24,166,615.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KWR opened at $243.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.97. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $167.47 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

