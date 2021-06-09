Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.84% of Fanhua worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fanhua by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 47,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fanhua by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fanhua in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fanhua in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Fanhua Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $22.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $826.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fanhua Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is presently 118.07%.

Fanhua Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

