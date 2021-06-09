Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 752,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.01% of J. Alexander’s worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of J. Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JAX opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $178.21 million, a PE ratio of -118.10 and a beta of 1.52.

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. J. Alexander’s had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter.

About J. Alexander’s

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.

