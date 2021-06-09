Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 155.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Smartsheet worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,500,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,279,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,932,000 after buying an additional 204,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,803,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,226,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,013,000 after buying an additional 47,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,013.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,667,700.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $992,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,815.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,101. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

NYSE SMAR opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.27. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

