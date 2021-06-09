Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,703 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.45% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

GNTY opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.68.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

