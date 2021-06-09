Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 6,457 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Beyond Meat worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,268 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,920,050. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $152.70 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.86 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

