Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 70,091 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 511.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,378 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,953,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,105,000 after acquiring an additional 234,854 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $12,305,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 656,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,791,000 after acquiring an additional 202,890 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $53,666.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,544. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.68. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. On average, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.