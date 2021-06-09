Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 719,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,309 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.02% of Mesa Air Group worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MESA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

In other Mesa Air Group news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,625,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 3.11. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

