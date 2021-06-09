Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Carnival Co. & worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUK opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.36. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $27.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%.

CUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

