Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of PTC Therapeutics worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,996,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,875,000 after purchasing an additional 977,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,828,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,897,000 after acquiring an additional 285,694 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,561,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 364,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,266,000 after acquiring an additional 139,482 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTCT opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.00. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

