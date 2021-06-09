Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 124,284 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,284 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Arcus Biosciences worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 56.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

RCUS stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.13. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $74,508.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,075.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko bought 4,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $129,652.21. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,712.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $403,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.