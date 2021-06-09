Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 126,011 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,011 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.56% of Reading International worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $138.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21. Reading International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 82.78% and a negative net margin of 80.86%.

In related news, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $76,440.00. Also, insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 786,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,247.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,000 shares of company stock worth $1,321,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

