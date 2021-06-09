Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,565,236 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,083,951 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 1,565,236 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of Transocean worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,403 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Transocean by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,051,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,256 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,211,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,088,197 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 237,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.78.

NYSE:RIG opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.65. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

