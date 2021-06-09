Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 160,756 Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,209,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,756 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.00% of Potbelly worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth about $2,608,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Potbelly by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $737,391.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 738,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,299.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,074 shares of company stock worth $867,199. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

PBPB stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Potbelly Co. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $231.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%. The firm had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

