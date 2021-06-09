Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 42,462 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.57% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 281.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 112,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 53,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHG stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $170.50 million, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

In other Westwood Holdings Group news, major shareholder Jcp Investment Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $447,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westwood Holdings Group Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

