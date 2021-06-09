Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 57,723 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.90% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $389.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.00% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

