Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 59,776 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,027,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59,776 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.44% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 791,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 130,816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $89,193.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 261,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.45 million, a P/E ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $19.72.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW).

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.