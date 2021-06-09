Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,744 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Arvinas worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas stock opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 2.01. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.39.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARVN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,670,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

