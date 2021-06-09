Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 99,903 Shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99,903 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.04% of FedNat worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedNat by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Get FedNat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64. FedNat Holding has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 52.66%. The business had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FedNat Holding will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FedNat in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

FedNat Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.