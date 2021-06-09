Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,759 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.67% of Universal Technical Institute worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 77,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,019 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 462,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 71,319 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UTI shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.