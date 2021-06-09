Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.50% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

EGLE opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $593.51 million, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $1,584,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,490 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,765. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

