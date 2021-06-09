Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,553 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.44% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,192,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,575,000 after purchasing an additional 202,736 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 49,051 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,850 shares of company stock valued at $514,006. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Shares of HT opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.86. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 108.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

