Disciplined Investments LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.9% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $501.22. The company had a trading volume of 28,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,795. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $310.16 and a 12-month high of $507.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $493.15.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

